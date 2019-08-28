Home Cities Delhi

NSUI launches whistle campaign ahead of DUSU elections

The highly-awaited Delhi University Students’ Union polls are scheduled to take place on September 12. 

NSUI members blow whistle at the launch of Awaaz Uthao Seeti Bajao campaign against inequality on Tuesday

NSUI members blow whistle at the launch of Awaaz Uthao Seeti Bajao campaign against inequality on Tuesday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the Congress-affiliated NSUI on Tuesday announced the launch of its campaign ‘Awaaz Uthao, Seeti Bajao’ aimed at highlighting instances of inequality at different levels in the university. 

The campaign aims to blow the whistle against inequality in Delhi University, the student outfit said.

Ruchi Gupta, AICC joint secretary and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in-charge, said there is pervasive inequality in DU — between campuses, between colleges, between students (caste, region, linguistic, rural vs urban etc), between morning and evening colleges as well as between certain streams (science and commerce).

“At the same time, attempts are being made to establish a dominant narrative and cultural hegemony through coercion, violence, falsehood and institutional capture or subversion, where other viewpoints are being denied equal space in the public discourse,” she told reporters.

The highly-awaited Delhi University Students’ Union polls are scheduled to take place on September 12

As whistleblowers of the student community, the NSUI through this campaign will highlight each and every instance of inequality at the campus level, at the college level and between students and demand that DU fulfil the implicit promise of ‘One University, Equal Opportunity’, she said.  

“NSUI will blow the whistle against inequality between campuses, economic inequality and linguistic and regional inequality, for respect and security of women, social justice, LGBT rights and rights of the differently-abled.”

