Home Cities Delhi

DUSU election 2019: ABVP to replicate BJP model of campaigning

For DUSU elections which are slated for September 12, the ABVP has appointed about 30 volunteers in various classes for campaigning in each of the 51 DUSU-affiliated colleges. 

Published: 30th August 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP candidates Satender Awana, Sunny Dedha, Anjali Rana and Chatarpal Yadav celebrate their victory in DUSU elections

ABVP candidates Satender Awana, Sunny Dedha, Anjali Rana and Chatarpal Yadav celebrate their victory in DUSU elections | ( File Photo )

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the upcoming DUSU elections, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to replace its manifesto with a vision document and going by the BJP pattern of campaigning, the RSS-affiliated student group will assign volunteers who will work like ‘Panna Pramukhs’ to reach voters.

In the BJP strategy, each prabhari is given responsibility for a panna (page). The prabhari’s job is to target the names on the list. Usually, each page has the names of members of around eight to  12 families. 

ALSO READ: NSUI launches whistle campaign ahead of DUSU elections

Even though the ABVP hasn’t officially subscribed to this expression, their method of functioning is similar to it.

For the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections which are slated for September 12, the ABVP has appointed about 30 volunteers in various classes for campaigning in each of the 51 DUSU-affiliated colleges. 

“No organisation has gone so deep (reached the grassroots). ABVP is doing so. We will be able to cover up around 65 per cent classes under this.” said ABVP state secretary Siddharth Yadav. 

ALSO READ: DUSU polls: HC refers to Arun Jaitley while asking varsity not to be harsh with student leaders

“The class volunteers have been asked to make lists of our supporters, those who support other groups and neutrals. Their job is to promote voting so maximum number of students turn up and second is to call our supporters and to make sure that they vote,” he added.

Yadav further said: “Every college has students in-charge...sports in-charge, society (cultural club) in-charge. For elections, they have been given a time table to hold meetings with voters so our content reaches out and voters have an informed choice.”  

The vision document, he said, will be a compilation of party inputs and students’ feedback. “We are taking suggestions from the students. We are reaching them through various means. We are circulating google docs, we are doing it offline in various colleges. Our candidates are going to colleges to ask them too,” he said.

According to Yadav, a major issue this year would be the fee hike. “The issue that has commonly come up is the increase in fee of colleges and hostels,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DUSU ABVP DUSU polls
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp