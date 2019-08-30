Home Cities Delhi

Who is your CM candidate against Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, AAP asks BJP

In a letter to BJP leader Vijay Goel, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh posed three questions.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to corner the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday sought to know from it its chief ministerial candidate who will take on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

In a letter to BJP leader Vijay Goel, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh posed three questions that, he said, the people of Delhi want to ask his party and said he hoped to receive a response within 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh took a dig at BJP and said he was confused about who should the letter be addressed to as there are three CM candidates from Delhi BJP.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for holistic education reforms  

"People of Delhi want to ask BJP some questions which is why I am writing this letter. As you have three chief ministerial candidates, I was in a dilemma as to whom should I address it to. Since you are the senior-most and experienced, I chose to address it to you," Singh said.

Singh sought answers from Goel on three issues.

First, if his party favoured free electricity up to 200 units to Delhiites.

Second, if the BJP was in favour of waiving water arrears for the people, and the last: "Who is the CM candidate from BJP to take on Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi polls?" 

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal touts his government’s work

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

Urging Goel to give "simple, straight" answers, Singh said BJP leaders either don't answer questions or they duck them.

"BJP never gives simple, straight answers. It either avoids a question by not answering or by ducking it. I request them to give simple reply to the people of Delhi on these issues. I am hopeful he will respond within 24 hours," he said in his letter.

In 2015 too, as BJP delayed a decision on who would be its chief ministerial candidate, AAP had repeatedly asked it to make it clear to the electorate who its CM face was.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp