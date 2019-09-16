Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs visit homes in anti-dengue campaign in Delhi

Under the campaign, people are expected to spend 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for draining stagnant water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects his home for stagnant water.

CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects his home for stagnant water. | ( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday visited some houses in the city to check mosquito breeding, while Aam Aadmi Party legislators visited residential areas to spread awareness about dengue.

The ruling party’s MLAs urged people to take part in the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign launched by Kejriwal on September 1 to prevent any dengue outbreak in the city. More than 200 events were held across the city by MLAs, councillors and party leaders, AAP said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Delhi Resident Welfare Association roped in to fight dengue

Kejriwal, who visited Tri Nagar, said data showed that the campaign had been “successful” so far as cases of dengue were on the decline.

Under the campaign, people are expected to spend 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for draining stagnant water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes.“As per the cycle of the disease, it was expected to recur on a large scale this year, but data show dengue has significantly declined in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.
The dengue mosquito has a range of 200 metres, and if people check their homes and encourage their neighbours to do so, Delhi would be saved from the disease, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also inspected his house and visited his constituency to ask people to do the same. Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited Paschim Vihar in his constituency Shakurbasti to spread awareness about dengue.

ALSO READ: AAP leader takes aim at BJP for not joining ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign

Parmila Tokas, MLA, posted on Twitter pictures of her visiting Raipur Colony, Mohammadpur village, and Sectors 3 and 12 in R K Puram. Tokas said she met residents and encouraged them to check mosquito breeding in their  surroundings.

Girish Soni, MLA, also shared pictures of him inspecting his home and his MLA office, apart from his visit to Madipur Assembly.

Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, along with Neemdi Colony ward councillor Neetu Azad, visited different parts of the constituency. Kalyanpuri ward councillor and president of the AAP’s SC-ST Wing, Kuldeep Kumar, also shared pictures of him checking mosquito breeding at his home.

The Delhi government is planning to partner with more than 3,000 resident welfare associations for more intensive inspections in residential areas of the city.

Until September 7, 122 dengue cases were recorded in the city. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded. With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Government AAP Arvind Kejriwal Dengue Menace
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp