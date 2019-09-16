CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs visit homes in anti-dengue campaign in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday visited some houses in the city to check mosquito breeding, while Aam Aadmi Party legislators visited residential areas to spread awareness about dengue.

The ruling party’s MLAs urged people to take part in the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign launched by Kejriwal on September 1 to prevent any dengue outbreak in the city. More than 200 events were held across the city by MLAs, councillors and party leaders, AAP said in a statement.



ALSO READ: Delhi Resident Welfare Association roped in to fight dengue

Kejriwal, who visited Tri Nagar, said data showed that the campaign had been “successful” so far as cases of dengue were on the decline.

Under the campaign, people are expected to spend 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for draining stagnant water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes.“As per the cycle of the disease, it was expected to recur on a large scale this year, but data show dengue has significantly declined in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The dengue mosquito has a range of 200 metres, and if people check their homes and encourage their neighbours to do so, Delhi would be saved from the disease, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also inspected his house and visited his constituency to ask people to do the same. Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited Paschim Vihar in his constituency Shakurbasti to spread awareness about dengue.



ALSO READ: AAP leader takes aim at BJP for not joining ‘Delhi Dengue Free’ campaign

Parmila Tokas, MLA, posted on Twitter pictures of her visiting Raipur Colony, Mohammadpur village, and Sectors 3 and 12 in R K Puram. Tokas said she met residents and encouraged them to check mosquito breeding in their surroundings.

Girish Soni, MLA, also shared pictures of him inspecting his home and his MLA office, apart from his visit to Madipur Assembly.

Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, along with Neemdi Colony ward councillor Neetu Azad, visited different parts of the constituency. Kalyanpuri ward councillor and president of the AAP’s SC-ST Wing, Kuldeep Kumar, also shared pictures of him checking mosquito breeding at his home.

The Delhi government is planning to partner with more than 3,000 resident welfare associations for more intensive inspections in residential areas of the city.

Until September 7, 122 dengue cases were recorded in the city. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded. With PTI inputs