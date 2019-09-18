Home Cities Delhi

BJP acted like Babur by demolishing Ravidas temple, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP's Sanjay Singh said the party had not received any response to its letters urging Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to de-notify the same land specific land for reconstruction.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the saffron party had acted like Mughal emperor Babur on demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the saffron party had acted like Mughal emperor Babur on demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In another seething attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the saffron party had acted like Mughal emperor Babur.

“BJP says that the Ram Mandir was demolished by Babur then why has BJP become the ‘Babur’ in this case? Chief Minister Kejriwal and our social welfare minister has written letters to the Centre, why are they not responding? ,” the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said at a press conference.

ALSO READ | Ravidas temple row: CJI Gogoi to allocate another bench for matter

The leader said the party has received no response to its letters urging Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to de-notify the same land specific land for reconstruction.

“The BJP has been instrumental in breaking the Sant Ravidas temple. But, the AAP is determined that the temple will be built.” Singh said, adding that if no action is taken in the matter, they would hold a protest at the Jantar Mantar on September 21.

The 500-year old temple in South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad was demolished on August 10 by the Delhi Development Authority, sparking protests from members of a community.

ALSO READ | Ravidas temple demolition row: AAP accuses BJP of having anti-Dalit mentality

As it snowballed into a major controversy, AAP sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in ensuring that the land is given back to the community to rebuild the place of worship.

“The BJP does not want to build the Sant Ravidas temple. There should be no politics on this. Nearly 96 people who protested against the demolition of the temple are still in jail. They have not been granted bail. Police should investigate based on records and punish the people who have done wrong” said social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

In last one month, Puri met the Delhi L-G Anil Baijal in this to find a solution to the matter. The Sant Ravidas committee has demanded re-construction of the temple at the same spot. 

The DDA which has jurisdiction over the area where the temple once stood has stated that their action was in line with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravidas Temple Demolition AAP Delhi BJP Sanjay singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp