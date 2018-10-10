Local Self- Government to put an end to flex board menace in Kerala

Arun M By

KOCHI: The flex boards and hoardings hailing leaders who are being awarded party positions, whether it may be prominent or not; individuals who got awards or achievements, may it big or small, are familiar scenes on every nook and cranny of Kerala. The practice used by almost all political parties and a few individuals has turned into a social malady as the flex boards pose the threat of pollution and even caused fatalities on roads. Anyway, the Local Self- Government has come up with a fresh order to end the illegal practice.

As per the order, the parties concerned should obtain necessary permission from the local bodies before installing the hoardings. Besides, the local bodies also should ensure that the establishments, installing and erecting hoardings, have obtained the required permission. It is also directed to obtain a copy of the advertisement in the file of the department granting the permission.

The order also stated that hoarding or advertisement, the content of which is religiously offending in nature or of graphic violence including pictures of murder, should not be installed or erected. It is also directed that the hoardings should not be established in pavements, road curves, bridges or in a manner obstructing vehicular traffic.

Whoever installs or erects a hoarding should remove it after the function is over and the liability for damage is for the owner of the hoarding. In normal cases, the boards should be removed within seven days and if the parties concerned should not remove the boards after seven days of the programme, they should be slapped with a fine and should face legal actions. The hoardings in which date is not mentioned should not be granted permission to establish them for more than 60 days. If hoardings are installed for more than 60 days, permission should be obtained from the LSG Department concerned for doing so. All unauthorised hoardings shall be removed within October 15, said a circular issued by the LSGD special secretary.

“The order is issued taking into consideration two things. First, the material used for making flex boards are not recyclable. However, now a unit has established in Kannur. The second thing is in the wake of the recent High Court verdict. In many cases, the hoardings come up in front of establishments, without their knowledge, and obstructing the entry,” said T K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary.

