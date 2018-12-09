Home Entertainment English

Won't return for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs: Kit Harington

'GOT' creator George RR Martin has confirmed that as of now scripts for five spin-offs, most probably prequels, are in development.

Published: 09th December 2018 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington

Hollywood actor Kit Harington (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has said he will not return for any of the spin-offs of the hit HBO epic fantasy show.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays fan favourite Jon Snow in the series which is set to have its finale in April 2019, has been part of the project since its inception in 2010.

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington denies cheating on wife Rose Leslie

"Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life," Harington told BBC.

"It was emotional to leave the job definitely.

But I wouldn't say I was sad: if like me you go all the way back to the pilot of 'Game of Thrones' that's almost 10 years of your life that's really unusual in an actor's career.

ALSO READ: Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' ending made him cry

It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family," he added.

The actor had previously said that wrapping up the show was "quite emotional".

"GOT" creator George RR Martin has confirmed that as of now scripts for five spin-offs, most probably prequels, are in development.

Naomi Watts was recently confirmed to be playing a lead role in a one of the spin-offs.

"Poldark" actor Josh Whitehouse will also appear in the pilot in a major role.

