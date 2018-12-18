WWE star John Cena's favourite Transformer was Optimus Prime

By IANS

LONDON: Wrestling star and actor John Cena says Optimus Prime was his favourite Transformer as a child.

The "Bumblebee" actor admitted while he "should" pick the title character from the new blockbuster prequel - in which he plays evil Sector 7 agent Jack Burns, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

ALSO RAED: John Cena to star alongside Jackie Chan for upcoming action-thriller

In an interview to a newspaper, Cena said: "I was the right age for it, but I was possibly a little bit at the wrong time. I grew up with four other brothers and we had to fight for everything we had in our house.

"I had a wonderful childhood, but it's not like it was overflowing with gifts and presents, so we had to use our imaginations in certain circumstances.

"But my favourite, and I know I should say Bumblebee, really was Optimus Prime. He was the leader of essentially the good guys. I hark back to my obsession with WWE as a kid. I loved the good guys. I wasn't one of those fans that like the bad guys."