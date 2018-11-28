Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry mourns death of friend who helped launch her career

Katy Perry says Angelica's sarcastic sense of humour, positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family.

Published: 28th November 2018 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry is mourning the loss of a close friend who died last week after suffering from cancer for long.

The singer, 34, posted the heartfelt tribute to Angelica "Geli" Cob-Baehler on Instagram Tuesday and explained how bigtime music executive, 47, played an incredibly important role in her career, reports people.com.

"Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place," Perry began.

ALSO READ: Orlando Bloom preparing to propose to Katy Perry?

"She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin' Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials.

"I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humour, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family," she added.

Perry and Cob-Baehler have known each other for over a decade. At the start of her career in 2004, Perry had landed with Sony's Columbia Records, according to a 2012 profile by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, after things fell through with them, she ended up signing with Capitol Records thanks to help of Cob-Baehler who "stole her files" and "brought them to life" at the label, Perry explained.

Cob-Baehler played a massive role in the production of Perry's 2008 album "One of the Boys," which featured her breakthrough hit "I Kissed a Girl," according to Variety. She also helped with the development of Perry's next album "Teenage Dream."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katy Perry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp