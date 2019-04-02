Home Entertainment English

Making 'Avengers: Endgame' was exhausting: Co-director Joe Russo

Co-director Joe Russo was happy to begin the press tour of 'Avengers: Endgame' with India.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Avengers: Endgame'.

A still from 'Avengers: Endgame'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Avengers: Endgame" is culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and co-director Joe Russo says wrapping up 10 years of storytelling was not at all an easy task.

"It was very difficult. There's a lot of focus on a lot of characters,and (has) incredible amount of stories... (It is) 11 years of narrative culminating in one movie," said Joe, one half of the Russo brothers.

"This movie focuses on the six original Avengers and closes the book and the stories being told about them in the last decade. We spent a lot of time with the writers to see that we deliver a powerful, emotionally impactful ending a and hopefully it will be delivered.

"'Avengers: Endgame' was not easy movie... It was very difficult and exhausting," he added.

Joe was happy to begin the press tour of "Avengers: Endgame" with India.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo says Marvel universe to get gay superhero soon

"We insisted for India to be the first stop of our press tour because of the incredible response to '...Infinity War'. We had been wanting to come here for a long time. We have heard so much about India," Joe said at the launch of Marvel anthem, which has been created by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, here on Monday.

Opening up about the anthem, he said: "I have goosebumps every time I watch this anthem. The song is in Hindi but goes so well with the emotions in the film... The song embodies the film's spirit."

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo launches Marvel Anthem by AR Rahman

He feels the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe will get more diverse soon.

"I don't run Marvel, but I can say that storytelling is becoming diverse. That's the future of Marvel. The reason I am here is because the audience from across the world has reacted to us. I am certain that different cultures will start seeing themselves represented on screen and will start identifying with characters on screen," he said.

Joe also claimed that "Avengers: Endgame" marks final cameo appearance of late comic legend Stan Lee.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' maker pokes fun at Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo

He said: "I wouldn't be standing here without him. I believe one of his final cameo is in '...Endgame.' I don't remember if he was well enough to do the 'Spider-Man' cameo. But it was incredible working with him.

"I grew up on his comic books. Stan Lee was my idol when I was a kid. To be able to have the opportunity to not only work on the material that he created but to work with him is a childhood dream come true."

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame", starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, is slated to release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Russo Avengers Avengers Endgame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp