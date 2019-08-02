Cheat meal is like church for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Home Entertainment English

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently revealed how he ditches his fitness regime every once in a while and enjoys a cheat meal.

WASHINGTON DC: No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food, and that's what makes them relatable.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently revealed how he ditches his fitness regime every once in a while and enjoys a cheat meal.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show, the 'Baywatch' star opened up about one of the highlights of his Instagram feed - his larger-than-life cheat meals, reported E! News.

"You do everything extreme. You go hard," Fallon said about Johnson's workout regime and cheat meals.

"Yes, it's very important--the cheat meals. I'm into pancakes. I'm into sushi," the star said.

Going by one of his latest snaps, sometimes he's into both at the same time.

However, speaking about the unusual combination of sushi and pancake, he quipped, "I wouldn't recommend that."

No matter what the actor indulges in every week, he takes it seriously. "For me, the cheat meals--it's like church. You work out hard and once a week, you treat yourself and I partake in that."

However, the way he binges on his favourite food every once in a while might surprise you.

"I have to wait until everybody's asleep," the actor said while talking about his late-night feasts, typically paired with watching something on his computer.

As the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star put it, "I'm like a troll...all by myself."

On the work front, Johnson, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', has a number of other films in the pipeline including 'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'Jungle Cruise', 'Red Notice', 'Black Adam', 'The King' and 'Doc Savage'.

