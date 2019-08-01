Home Entertainment Review

'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' review: This Dwayne Johnson-starrer is packed with banter and mindless fun

For a logical mind, the premise would appear obtuse, but fans of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise will find just another reason to cheer at some mindless fun.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw'.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

This film is a spin-off of the "Fast And Furious" mega-franchise and at its core, it is an old-fashioned buddy comedy with all the trappings of the series. It is frivolous banter between its stars, jaw-dropping and logic-defying car chases, astutely choreographed, muscle-flexing action sequences and a story to boot.

Unfortunately, the story is the weakest link of this off-shoot.

Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) the federal agent working for the Diplomatic Security Services is at odds with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) a former British Special Forces' assassin-turned-mercenary after the events of the seriesa¿ previous two editions.

These guys don't want to work together again, but they are forced to because of the unreliable behaviour of Shaw's sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) a rogue MI6 agent, and the frightening ambitions of the anarchist Brixton Lorr (Elba Idris) a mechanical and genetically enhanced half-man who is an agent of an underground military-tech group called Eteon.

ALSO READ: Stuntman injury on sets halts production on 'Fast and Furious 9' shooting spot

Eteon had commissioned Professor Andreiko to prepare a virus that could annihilate the world in a matter of days and Brixton was supposed to collect it on their behalf. But, Hattie Shaw gets to it first and injects it into her own body. This means she's a ticking clock of world-annihilating contagions.

According to Professor Andreiko, the only way to prevent the virus from killing everyone is to either, kill and burn Hattie or extract the virus through an equipment that is currently at the Etheon factory in Ukraine.

How Hobbs, Shaw and Hattie avoid this catastrophe, forms the crux of the narrative.

For a logical mind, the premise would appear obtuse, but fans of the franchise will find just another reason to cheer at some mindless fun.

The plot is convoluted and digresses into details that derails the mind. The narrative gets giddy and goofy in spots and always wears its fundamental absurdity with good humour especially when showcasing family ties and the fast-flying antagonistic banter between Johnson's Yank, Hobbs and Stathama¿s working-class Brit, Shaw.

ALSO READ: I'd rather do good films, says Dave Bautista on starring in 'Fast and Furious' films

The family theme is both overplayed and underdeveloped, making the sub-plots appear blunt and forced. Hence there are no real emotional stakes.

Johnson and Statham are charismatic and entertaining in their own way. They both seem to be in a comfort-zone and they appear to be walking through their roles. Nevertheless, their strong on-screen chemistry is palpable.

Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are remarkably striking and they hold their steed against the duo.

Helen Mirren and Elza Gonzalez, as mothers of Shaw and Hobb are distinct and impressive, albeit in miniscule roles. Eddie Marson as the Russian Professor Andreiko, is perfunctory and amusing.

On the technical front, expectedly, the film is astutely mounted with finesse.

Overall, the film in spite of being high on action, enjoyable and engaging, the film appears absurd and fails to connect emotionally.

Film: Fast and Furious - Hobbs and Shaw

Director: David Leitch 

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis, Helen Mirren, Elza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan, Elians Sua 

Rating: 2.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw Hobbs and Shaw review Hobbs and Shaw movie review Hobbs and Shaw film review Dwayne Johnson Jason Statham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Tales from another era

A still from 'Mahira'.

'Mahira' review: A well-crafted novel attempt at women-centric cinema

Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan in 'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal'.

'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal' review: High-school drama done right

A still from Santhanam-starrer 'A1'.

'A1' review: Santhanam's humour bails this film out

Praveen Raja, Rajesh Giriprasad in Chennai Palani Mars.

'Chennai Palani Mars' review: An outlandish travelogue that quickly runs out of fuel

Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
google play app store
Video
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp