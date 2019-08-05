Home Entertainment English

Prince Charles offered role in upcoming James Bond movie

The possible cameo in 'Bond 25' comes after Prince Charles visited the film set recently, posing for photos with Bond actor Craig.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Britain's Prince Charles has been offered a royal role in the upcoming James Bond film.

Page Six reported about the royal casting, citing a report by The Sun.

He is not the first member from the royal family to appear alongside 007, his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, starred in a short homage for the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games.

"They loved the buzz around the Queen's appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that," Page Six quoted a source as telling The Sun.

ALSO READ: Christoph Waltz to return as James Bond's archenemy Blofeld in 'Bond 25'

"He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it."

The possible cameo in 'Bond 25' comes after the prince visited the film set recently, posing for photos with Bond actor Craig.

"Now he is considering it," the source told the British paper.

ALSO READ: James Bond does not have to treat women properly, but his movies must: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In case he turns down the offer, the source believes that there would be two obvious replacements for the role- Charles' sons, Princes Harry and William.

"If Charles doesn't go for it Harry and Wills could be in producers' sights next," the source added.

The untitled 'Bond 25' has been marred by problems, including, an explosion on the film set and Craig's ankle surgery.

"It is no secret that the film has suffered a number of setbacks but landing a Royal could be just what the movie needs," revealed the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Bond Prince Charles
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp