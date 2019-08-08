Home Entertainment English

Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones join 'Coming to America' sequel

The film, Coming to America sequel, reunites Murphy, Snipes, and Brewer who also collaborated on "Dolemite Is My Name", an upcoming biopic on comedian Rudy Ray Moore.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Wesley Snipes and Leslie Jones are among the new additions to the cast of Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America" follow-up.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "If Beale Street Could Talk" fame Kiki Layne and rapper Rick Ross are also a part of the project.

ALSO READ: Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy thrilled about Coming to America  sequel

Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighbouring country to Zamunda, homeland of Murphy's Prince Akeem and Layne will play Akeem's daughter.

The roles of Jones and Ross are being kept under wraps.

The story would see Akeem learning about a long-lost son and returning to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

ALSO READ: Jermaine Fowler joins Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel

Besides Murphy, Arsenio Hall is coming back as Akeem's best friend Semmi, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Akeem's father, King Jaffe Joffer, and Paul Bates returning as royal servant Oha.

Craig Brewer is directing the sequel to the 1988 comedy with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris attached to write.

Murphy and Barris are producing with Kevin Misher.

The film reunites Murphy, Snipes, and Brewer - the trio also collaborated on "Dolemite Is My Name", an upcoming biopic on comedian Rudy Ray Moore.

"Coming 2 America" is slated to be released on December 18, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wesley Snipes Leslie Jones If Beale Street Could Talk Coming to America Eddie Murphy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp