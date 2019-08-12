John Amos to reprise his role in 'Coming To America' sequel 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: John Amos is set to reprise his role in "Coming to America" sequel, featuring Eddie Murphy.

According to Deadline, Amos played Cleo McDowell, the owner of McDowell's, in the 1988 original comedy.

The story would see Murphy's Akeem learning about a long-lost son and returning to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda - a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

ALSO READ: Jermaine Fowler joins Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel

Amos's character is also the father of Akeem's love interest, Lisa McDowell, who was played by Shari Headley.

It is currently unknown if Headley is returning.

Besides Murphy, Arsenio Hall is coming back as Akeem's best friend Semmi, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Akeem's father, King Jaffe Joffer, and Paul Bates returning as royal servant Oha.

Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, and KiKi Layne are the new additions to the film series.

ALSO READ: Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones join 'Coming to America' sequel

Craig Brewer is directing the follow-up with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris attached to write.

Murphy and Barris are producing with Kevin Misher. The film will hit the screens on December 18, 2020.