Isha Ambani looks like a dream in a lilac gown at MET Gala 2019

Published: 07th May 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Isha Ambani. (Photo | Instagram@prabalgurung)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani turned many heads with her breathtaking look at the Met Gala 2019.

For the gala, Isha opted for a beautiful soft lilac creation by Prabal Gurung, the designer who styled actress Deepika Padukone's look for last year's Met Gala.

Going with this year's Met Gala theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", Isha wore a haute couture gown with a plunging neckline, featuring feather all over the skirt and embellishments on torso of the gown, which also featured a gorgeous long train.

Isha Ambani. (Photo | Instagram@prabalgurung)

She completed her princess-like look with a diamond neck piece and drop earrings.

The designer had previously given a sneak-peak to Isha's look few hours before the celebrations on Instagram.

He shared a photograph of the gown and captioned it: "A lilac love story for a cherished muse. Guess who wants to capture the carpet in this number?"

The theme for this year's gala was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it".

This is not the first time that Isha has attended the MET Gala.

Isha had also attended the event last year in a Christian Dior Couture dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri's first Haute Couture collection.

