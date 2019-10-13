Post split from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth indulges in PDA with 'Dynasty' star Maddison Brown

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After separating from pop singer Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has found his new lady love, Maddison Brown. And the new couple has already started giving major PDA goals.

Liam and Maddison were spotted making out on the streets of New York recently, reports Metro newspaper.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen kissing and hugging each other.

Brown is best known for playing Kirby Anders on the "Dynasty" reboot, and also had a role in "Strangerland" opposite Nicole Kidman.

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Maddison Brown in NYC streets pic.twitter.com/9KwJBdBzE5 — best of liam hemsworth (@postsliam) October 12, 2019

On August 10, Miley issued a statement announcing her split with Liam through a public statement issued through her office.

It read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

