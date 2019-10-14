Home Entertainment English

'Theatres have become theme parks, we need cinema to step up': Scorsese criticises Marvel films again

Scorsese, who struggled to find funding for the upcoming film 'The Irishman' before signing a deal with Netflix, first spoke out against the superhero films earlier this month

Published: 14th October 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese. (Photo | AFP)

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been under fire for comparing Marvel movies to "theme parks", previously saying that they don't capture the true essence of cinema.

Doubling down on his recent comments that Marvel films are "not cinema," the filmmaker again slammed the superhero flicks and called on theatres to show more of "narrative films", reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino ahead of 'The Irishman's' closing-night screening at the BFI London Film Festival, the director said, "it's not cinema, it's something else."

"It's not cinema, it's something else. We shouldn't be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films," he said.

On Saturday, during BAFTA's annual David Lean lecture, the filmmaker made similar comments, claiming that movie theatres are "all being taken over" by "theme park" films.

"Theatres have become amusement parks. That is all fine and good but don't invade everything else in that sense," he said.

"That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It's not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It's creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that," Scorsese added.

READ HERE | It plays in theatres: Robert Downey Jr on Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies

Scorsese, who struggled to find funding for the upcoming film 'The Irishman' before signing a deal with Netflix, first spoke out against the superhero films earlier this month in an interview with Empire.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema," he told the outlet.

"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.

His comments didn't go unnoticed by the Marvel filmmakers. 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn tweeted that it was hypocritical of Scorsese to judge a movie without watching it.

"Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favourite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," he tweeted.

READ HERE | Everybody doesn't like his stuff either: Samuel L Jackson on Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel films 

"That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see The Irishman," he added in a second tweet.

"And I'm not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I'm saying is I'm not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it's a movie about Jesus or a genre," Gunn concluded.

Others like 'Avengers' director Joss Whedon and actors Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson also reacted to the 'Taxi Driver' director's comments, with Jackson noting "everybody doesn't like his stuff either."

Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' became the highest-grossing film in history this summer, minting more than USD 2.8 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is set to release on November 1 before debuting on Netflix on November 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Martin Scorsese Marvel films Marvel Cinematic Universe The Irishman
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp