'Terminator: Dark Fate' has sense of abject terror, says James Cameron

'Terminator: Dark Fate' brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor, for yet another action-packed adventure.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood mogul James Cameron says his upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate" deals with the threat of a human collision with artificial super-intelligence -- a subject that seems less science-fiction at present as compared to 1984 or 1991.

Cameron's "Terminator: Dark Fate" brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor, for yet another action-packed adventure.

Although "Terminator: Dark Fate" is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between.

Cameron describes "Terminator: Dark Fate" as a direct sequel to "Terminator 2".

"It has the same intensity, the same take-no-prisoners feeling and sense of abject terror," Cameron said.

"The first film was supposed to scare the crap out of you about a possible dark future and the survival of a girl that we come to care about. This film, like the others, deals with the threat of a human collision with artificial super-intelligence, which is a whole lot less science-fiction today than it was in 1984 or 1991," he added.

Directed by Tim Miller, "Terminator: Dark Fate" will release in India on November 1 in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

