'Succession' writer Jesse Armstrong's Emmy acceptance speech censored

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Succession" writer Jesse Armstrong's acceptance speech was censored after he mentioned immigration at the stage of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony here.

Armstrong won the award in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category.

Fox censored the audio during Armstrong's acceptance speech, reports dailymail.co.uk.

ALSO READ: 'Chernobyl' maker Craig Mazin takes a dig at US President Donald Trump at Emmys 2019

"Quite a lot of British winners. Maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions," said Armstrong, who is British.

The next several seconds of his speech appeared to have been bleeped out, which led to an outrage on Twitter.

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage sets new record with Emmy win

Attendees reported that Armstrong made a jab at US President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies by repeating the president's comment about "s**hole countries".

According to dailymail.co.uk, in January 2018, Trump asked a group of reporters: "Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?"

ALSO READ: Michelle Williams demands pay equality at Emmys stage

"Succession" beat out fellow nominees "Better Call Saul", "Bodyguard", "Game of Thrones", "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Killing Eve" with the win.