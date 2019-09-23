Home Entertainment English

'Succession' writer Jesse Armstrong's Emmy acceptance speech censored

'Succession' writer Jesse Armstrong won the Emmy award in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for 'Succession' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for 'Succession' at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Succession" writer Jesse Armstrong's acceptance speech was censored after he mentioned immigration at the stage of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony here.

Armstrong won the award in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category.

Fox censored the audio during Armstrong's acceptance speech, reports dailymail.co.uk.

ALSO READ: 'Chernobyl' maker Craig Mazin takes a dig at US President Donald Trump at Emmys 2019

"Quite a lot of British winners. Maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions," said Armstrong, who is British.

The next several seconds of his speech appeared to have been bleeped out, which led to an outrage on Twitter.

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage sets new record with Emmy win

Attendees reported that Armstrong made a jab at US President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies by repeating the president's comment about "s**hole countries".

According to dailymail.co.uk, in January 2018, Trump asked a group of reporters: "Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?"

ALSO READ: Michelle Williams demands pay equality at Emmys stage

"Succession" beat out fellow nominees "Better Call Saul", "Bodyguard", "Game of Thrones", "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Killing Eve" with the win.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Succession Jesse Armstrong Jesse Armstrong Emmy speech Emmy Awards 2019 Emmy Awards
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Geo
    Contact the Television Academy and tell them you will not watch next year if they go back to FOX for the awards. Free speech should not and cannot be censored by the president's news station. This is outrageous.
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp