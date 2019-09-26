Cardi B opens up on sexual assault during photoshoot

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot.

In an interview to WE Tv Network, the "I like it" hitmaker opened up about the incident, saying she was left furious after a photographer exposed himself to her, reports "thesun.co.uk".

"I was so f***ing mad. I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine? Then he pulled his d*** out," she said.

She even told the photographer "you're f***ing bugging" before storming off the set in disgust.

Cardi B also spoke about the #MeToo movement.

She added: "When I see the Me Too movement - there's girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls*** s***. It happens, really, every day."