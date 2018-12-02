Home Entertainment Hindi

Film choices I've been making have been radical: Ayushmann Khurrana​

Ayushmann Khurrana announced his next film titled 'Dream Girl', where he will be seen working with actress Nushrat Bharuch.

02nd December 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently riding high on the success of two films "AndhaDhun" and "Badhaai Ho", says he feels great that the film choices he has been making have been radical and different.

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with "Vicky Donor", where he played a sperm donor. He was then seen in films like "Nautanki Saala", "Bewakoofiyaan", "Hawaizaada".

National Award-winning film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Shubh Mangal Savdhan".

Asked about his feeling of being labelled as the poster boy of Bollywood, Ayushmann told IANS: "It feels great that with the film choices I have been making have been quite radical and different. I am glad they are commercially working. These kind of films were not really successful back in the day but now thanks to the audience which is changed tremendously because of that I have become this poster boy."

The 34-year-old just announced his next film titled "Dream Girl", where he will be seen working with actress Nushrat Bharuch.

The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

