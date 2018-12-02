Ranveer Singh​'s mantra: Say 'yes' to everything your wife says​

Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer and Deepika hosted a wedding reception, a black-tie industry party night at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Newlywed Ranveer Singh knows the secret for a happy married life: Say 'yes' to everything your wife says.

He made the remark while looking at his wife Deepika Padukone at their wedding reception here on Saturday night that brought together a host of personalities ranging from Bollywood megastar Big B to cricketer M.S. Dhoni.

Amitabh danced to his song "Jumma Chumma" and superstar Shah Rukh Khan hit the dance floor with actress Malaika Arora on their hit track "Chaiyya chaiyya" at the star-studded gala which saw the stars letting their hair down.

Ranveer and Deepika hosted a wedding reception, a black-tie industry party night at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday in Mumbai, where well-known personalities from Bollywood, sports and political background were present.

From the pictures and videos of the party circulated on social media, it seems the celebs had a gala time at the event, which has rounded up days of celebrations around their nuptials which took place in mid-November in Lake Como, Italy.

Not only Big B and SRK, actors like Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan danced their heart out with Ranveer on a song from "Judwaa".

In one of the videos, the "Band Baaja Baaraat" actor can be seen rapping along with rapper Divine.

But it was Ranveer's speech which added a spunk. Though new to married life, Ranveer already seems to know what it takes to have a happily ever after.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra uploaded a video in which Ranveer can be seen sharing words of wisdom.

"The key to success in life is to say yes to everything that she says," he said, pointing at Deepika.

"So when baby says, 'Baby, change the vibe of the music', I have to oblige," Ranveer said.

The list of attendees also included actor Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh, Lara Dutta along with husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Hema Malini with son-in-law Bharat Takhtani, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kalki Koechlin, Nimrat Kaur, R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje.

For the evening, the couple arrived looking nothing short of regal. Ranveer wore a classic black piece suit with a bow tie designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Deepika was dressed in a deep red Zuhair Murad ensemble.

