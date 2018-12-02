Home Entertainment Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia back together on screen after four years

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:39 PM

Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have reunited on the big screen after four years for a Holi song "Dhuvun taak" for Riteish's upcoming Marathi movie "Mauli".

Riteish on Sunday treated his fans to a video of the song which features his wife Genelia. He also complimented her saying her magic on screen remains the same.

"New song out. 'Dhuvun taak' - Working with Baiko (wife) Genelia after 4 years. First film to now - her magic on screen remains the same," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Will miss our chats Riteish Deshmukh, says Kriti Sanon

Four years ago, Genelia also made a similar cameo in festive track in Riteish's debut Marathi film "Lai Bhaari".

The couple, who was seen together in movies like "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya", "Tujhe Meri Kasam" and "Masti", got married in 2012 and have two sons named Riaan and Rahyl.

"Mauli", directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Genelia is scheduled to release on December 21.

