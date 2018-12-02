Home Entertainment Hindi

We need to have video literacy in India: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan said it is important to make sure the younger generation is aware about the glorious culture of the country.

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that we need to have video literacy in our country.

Shah Rukh Khan was addressing the media at the "Mumbai 2.0" event here on Saturday. It was organised by the Government of Maharashtra along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah Rukh said that he wants to work towards growing video literacy in India, he said, "Now I have got the opportunity to do something at least in my field from which our younger generation can learn something. I think with social media, media itself has become a larger platform than it was just with television and films whether it was Indian films or even international television,"

"Social media is making everybody media savvy and I feel we still don't have video literacy in our country. Cinema is an audio-visual medium and our culture is mainly based on talking. We are the people who listen to music and we talk a lot in our country but we don't give importance to visual medium. We have poets, writers and singers but visual medium is growing so fast all over the world."

Shah Rukh added that one has to learn to differentiate between good and bad content, he said, "When we earlier used to listen to 'Twinkle twinkle little stars' poem then we used to imagine stars in front of our eyes but now everything is available on internet so, one has to learn to differentiate between good and bad content and for that, we need to have video literacy."

Shah Rukh said it is important to make sure the younger generation is aware about the glorious culture of the country.

"I believe in archival and I feel things should be archived. We have film division in Mumbai so, I know that people are making their effort on that front but I wanted to establish an archival centre and that archival centre can develop digital content for children also."

On work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Anand L. Rai's "Zero" followed by Mahesh Mathai's "Saare Jahaan Se Achha" playing role of an Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

