When it's party time, Deepika Padukone chooses sneakers over heels

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars are not immune to pain and that's what makes them relatable. Deepika Padukone ditched her stunning heels for a comfortable pair of sneakers, during her Mumbai reception party and we are all for it!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been on a wedding celebration spree ever since they got married on November 14. The latest addition to the never-ending celebration was their Mumbai reception, last night.

While Ranveer looked breathtakingly handsome in a black tuxedo, Deepika looked drop dead hot in a custom-made red high-slit beaded gown. To add some extra oomph to the look, Bollywood's Mastani coupled her dress with a pair of red stiletto. Not for long though.

As stunning as the outfit looked, halfway through the party, Deepika decided to get rid of her train and replaced her heels with a pair of comfy white sneakers to party like a boss. And let's face it, when it comes to dancing, it is shoes over heels any day!

Lately, sneakers have been giving a major competition to our beloved heels. Everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut to Swara Bhaskar, have been spotted time and again pairing their traditional and western outfits with shoes.

The right kind of shoes can compliment anything from saree to a ball gown dress. Exhibit A, Deepika Padukone!