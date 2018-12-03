Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana gives update on his next film 'Dream Girl'

The first poster of the film was unveiled, where Ayushmann is seen sitting on a scooter wearing a sari and bangles.

Published: 03rd December 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Dream Girl'. (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

By IANS

MATHURA: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for his upcoming movie "Dream Girl" in Mathura.

Ayushmann on Sunday took to his Instagram stories where he shared a few photographs of a few sages from Gokul Dham here. The "Vicky Donor" star then shared a video while walking around the alleys of Mathura.

He captioned it: "As whacky as it can get! Here's the first glimpse of my look in and as 'Dream Girl'".

"Dream Girl" also stars Nushrat Bharucha. The two will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

