Koffee with Karan: Ajay Devgn-Kajol episode was more than just frivolous fun

Kajol and Karan Johar are besties and Ajay Devgn wanted to be no part of his wife's friends circle. Kajol was fine with that.

This was one of the 'true confessions' that emerged from the hour-long tete-a-tete with the couple in this week's episode of Koffee With Karan. Kajol, God bless her ebullient soul, threatened to take over the conversation. But Devgn held his own. We now know for sure who wears the pants in the Devgn residence.

Married for 19 years the couple demonstrated a certain casual comfort and lack of affectation in each other's company where, as they said, couples don't necessarily have to keep talking to one another to prove they are compatible.

Lest we forget, Karan Johar's talk show is about talking. And he spoke a lot, as usual.

He apologised to Kajol for the very public fall-out that they had recently. I was wrong, he said. You were wrong, Kajol seemed to agree. While Kajol and Karan made amends, Devgn looked as though he couldn't care less.

I suppose the secret of their long-lasting togetherness was revealed on that couch with Karan Johar. Kajol talks. And Ajay Devgn DOESN'T listen. But the bantering apart, I could see a whole lot of mutual respect in this marriage in the way Devgn praised his wife for being a good daughter-in-law, in the bemused admiration he expressed while ostensibly teasing her about cheap shopping online, in the pride in his voice when he spoke about his two children, and in the sporting way he ribbed her about her obsession with selfies during her budhapa (old age).

So are Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn friends finally? I don't think so. They inhabit different world, and that's what makes their marriage work. This doesn't mean Devgn will keep that promise of coming to dinner at Karan's place.

Don't raise your hopes too high, Karan. Ajay Devgn came on your show because his wife dragged him along. This is just not his scene.