Home Entertainment Hindi

Koffee with Karan: Ajay Devgn-Kajol episode was more than just frivolous fun

This was one of the 'true confessions' that emerged from the hour-long tete-a-tete with the couple in this week's episode of Koffee With Karan.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kajol

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol and director Karan Johar (Photo | Kajol Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kajol and Karan Johar are besties and Ajay Devgn wanted to be no part of his wife's friends circle. Kajol was fine with that.

This was one of the 'true confessions' that emerged from the hour-long tete-a-tete with the couple in this week's episode of Koffee With Karan. Kajol, God bless her ebullient soul, threatened to take over the conversation. But Devgn held his own. We now know for sure who wears the pants in the Devgn residence.

ALSO READ: Kajol, Ajay Devgn sip an unusual cup of 'Koffee with Karan'

Married for 19 years the couple demonstrated a certain casual comfort and lack of affectation in each other's company where, as they said, couples don't necessarily have to keep talking to one another to prove they are compatible.

Lest we forget, Karan Johar's talk show is about talking. And he spoke a lot, as usual.

He apologised to Kajol for the very public fall-out that they had recently. I was wrong, he said. You were wrong, Kajol seemed to agree. While Kajol and Karan made amends, Devgn looked as though he couldn't care less.

ALSO READ: Southern filmdom has made Hindi filmmakers feel inferior, says Karan Johar

I suppose the secret of their long-lasting togetherness was revealed on that couch with Karan Johar. Kajol talks. And Ajay Devgn DOESN'T listen. But the bantering apart, I could see a whole lot of mutual respect in this marriage in the way Devgn praised his wife for being a good daughter-in-law, in the bemused admiration he expressed while ostensibly teasing her about cheap shopping online, in the pride in his voice when he spoke about his two children, and in the sporting way he ribbed her about her obsession with selfies during her budhapa (old age).

So are Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn friends finally? I don't think so. They inhabit different world, and that's what makes their marriage work. This doesn't mean Devgn will keep that promise of coming to dinner at Karan's place.

Don't raise your hopes too high, Karan. Ajay Devgn came on your show because his wife dragged him along. This is just not his scene.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koffee with Karan Ajay Devgn Kajol Karan Johar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp