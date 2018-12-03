Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in traditional Hindu ceremony

By IANS

JODHPUR: Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony here, after three days of wedding celebrations which included a colourful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed 'desi' musical evening.

Priyanka looked "breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit", a source told E! News about the Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

"Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony. It was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages," the insider added.

From their 'roka' ceremony in August to their wedding, Nick has embraced Indian traditions whole-heartedly. Priyanka also ensured an occasion like Thanksgiving Day was celebrated like it's meant to be with Nick's family.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others' faiths and cultures.

"And so, planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing," Priyanka and Nick wrote on their respective Instagram page on December 1 when they shared glimpses of their 'mehendi' revelry.

Their wedding celebrations were in tune with the majestic venue -- the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, situated atop a hill in this 'Blue City' in Rajasthan.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, first exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father here on December 1. They wore custom-made Ralph Lauren ensembles -- a good fit as the two stars had shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of the designer at the 2017 Met Gala.

Marking their union here was the Jodhpur sky lit up with fireworks. However, Priyanka was widely trolled for it as around Diwali, she had urged people not to burst firecrackers due to the health hazards it leads to. As a result, she was called out for her "double standards".

Nevertheless, their fans were swooning over some of the tidbits they shared of the '#NickYanka' pre-wedding ceremonies.

At the 'mehendi' ceremony, Priyanka sported a breathtaking multi-hued folksy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, channelling the 'desi' look in every which way, while Nick sported an aqua kurta by the same designers.

They also incorporated a friendly cricket match, competing as "team bride vs team groom".

As for the sangeet, a video and photographs shared by Priyanka suggest it was no less than a Bollywood awards night complete with a stage, elaborate light set-up and props as well as energetic performances.

Priyanka's cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, who performed on stage, welcomed Nick warmly to her family and is all praise for her "jiju" (brother-in-law).

"The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we did not have to worry about it because Nick promised to do it all his life.

"Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I am so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united," she wrote.

The couple first began talking in 2016 via Twitter, and met in person for the first time at a party for the Academy Awards in 2017.

A successful Bollywood star, Priyanka made a transition to American showbiz as the lead in crime drama "Quantico", eventually landing a role in the "Baywatch" film.

Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe are known for having formed a pop-rock band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005. The band split up in 2013.