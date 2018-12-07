Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK hopes daughter Suhana approves his performance in 'Mere Naam Tu'

In the making video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen rehearsing the lyrics of the song with his daughter Suhana.

Suhana

Suhana (extreme left) and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is back being his romantic best for the song "Mere Naam Tu" from his upcoming film "Zero" and the superstar hopes his daughter Suhana approves of his performance in the track.

The 53-year-old actor, who plays a vertically challenged man in the Aanand L Rai-directed drama, tweeted the making of "Mere Naam Tu" which also features Anushka Sharma.

In the making video, the actor can be seen rehearsing the lyrics of the song with his daughter Suhana.

"Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh said filming the song was "one of the most beautiful experiences from the shoot".

The team filmed the song in 14 days and Remo D'Souza has choreographed it.

Also featuring Katrina Kaif, "Zero" will hit the theatres on December 21.

