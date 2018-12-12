Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi to release on March 1

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film, Luka Chuppi, will release on March 1, 2019. The romantic comedy is directed by cinematographer Laxman Utekar and also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak.

Shot in the locales of Mathura, Agra and Gwalior, the film stars Kartik in the role of a popular TV reporter working for a local news channel and Kritik as his headstrong love interest. Pankaj Tripathi plays a middle-aged estate agent looking for a bride, while Aparshakti plays Katrik’s best friend and ally. The screenplay of Luka Chuppi is written by Rohan Shankar and the music is composed by Badshah. The film is produced by Maddock Films and distributed by T-Series.

Kartik Aaryan delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 with the romantic comedy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film earned an estimated ₹148 crore at the box-office. Kartik is also a part of the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raabta. Her upcoming films include Arjun Patiala, Kalank, Housefull 4 and Panipat