Girls just wanna have fun: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to grace 'Koffee with Karan' finale

By ANI

NEW DELHI: From an exciting combination of guests to all the rapid fires, 'Koffee with Karan' has it all. This time the season finale of the chat show will be graced by the extraordinary pair -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The host of the chat show, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a sizzling hot snap of the three posing for the camera.

"Girls just wanna have fun!!!! #seasonfinale #koffeewithkaran @priyankachopra #kareenakapoorkhan," read his caption.

Looking her royal best, Kareena donned a shiny red dress with soft curls and dewy makeup rounded her look while PeeCee looked stunning in a yellow cold shoulder top with high waist pants. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with the minimal makeup and statement earrings.

The upcoming episode of the sixth season of 'Koffee with Karan' will witness the bromance of Bollywood's leading superstars Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Among other stars who have appeared so far on the talk show, which is aired on Star World every Sunday, include Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, siblings Arjun Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, to name a few.