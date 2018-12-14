Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan makes streaming acting debut with Amazon Prime's 'Breathe'

Abhishek Bachchan said streaming services are currently the most buzzing medium and he was excited to be a part of it.

Published: 14th December 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is all set to play the lead role in the season two of Amazon Prime Video's Original series "Breathe".

The 42-year-old actor is the latest from the Hindi film industry to debut on the digital platform after the success of "Breathe" (R Madhavan) and Netflix's "Sacred Games", which had Saif Ali Khan and Nawazudding Siddiqui in lead roles.

Abhishek said streaming services are currently the most "buzzing medium" and he was excited to be a part of it.

ALSO READ: There's sacrifice in everything you do, says Abhishek Bachchan

"In 'Breathe', one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film," Abhishek told PTI.

Created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of the series will be directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the season one.

Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank are also the writers of the show.

Amit Sadh is returning as senior inspector Kabir Sawant though details about Abhishek's character are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: I must give credit to media for giving people platform to raise their voices, says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek said he never had any second thoughts in saying yes to the series as he liked the story a lot.

"To me, the story and the vision of the director are the two most important things before I commit to a project. If these two are in place, there are no doubts," he added.

The "Manmarziyaan" actor said he enjoys streaming platforms as an audience and believes they are going to be big.

"It clearly is the most buzzing medium for now! However, in my opinion, instead of being an alternative, streaming will be a welcome addition to the multiple ways in which audiences' consumer content. And it will be big," he said.

Abhishek would also like to produce content for a streaming platform in future.

The second season of the show is already in production and will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Amazon Prime Abhishek Bachchan Amazon Prime debut Abhishek Bachchan web debut Breathe web series Breathe Amazon Prime

