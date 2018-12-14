Alia Bhatt feels shy talking about relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt's filmmaker father had said he feels happy that his daughter is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt says she feels shy to talk about her relationship with her "Brahamastra" co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia interacted with the media at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018 here on Thursday.

In a recent interview, Alia's filmmaker father had said he feels happy that his daughter is in a relationship with Ranbir.

ALSO READ: There's still time, saya Alia Bhatt on getting married

Asked how does she look at acceptance from her father on her relationship with Ranbir, Alia said: "Why are you going into future? You should stay in the present moment. To be honest, I don't want to talk about it.

"I am feeling shy but I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me, but I don't want to talk about this right now."

On her upcoming line-up of films, Alia said: ''Kalank' is releasing next year on April 18 and 'Gully Boy' is releasing on February 14. 'Gully Boy' has been selected at Berlin Film Festival and 'Brahmastra' is releasing on Christmas, so what a fabulous next year it's turning out for me."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt elated to win Favourite Actors at Kids Choice Awards

Alia made her Hindi film debut at the early age of 19 with "Student of The Year". Now other star kids like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have made their Hindi film debut this year.

How does it feel when people term her as 'senior' to Janhvi and Sara, she said: "I am not a senior. If you call it senior, then I am a senior to them but I don't think there is such kind of vibe between us and they are not very much younger than me.

"They all are such beautiful girls. They treat me with a lot of warmth and shower upon me lot of love, so I will only give lots of love and warmth back to them."

