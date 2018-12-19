Home Entertainment Hindi

Fatima Sana Shaikh heartbroken with 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Despite the presence of industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, the "Thugs of Hindostan" fizzled out.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh in 'Thugs of Hindostan' (Photo | Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's last release "Thugs of Hindostan" bombed at the box office, leaving her heartbroken and sad.

Despite the presence of industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, the "Thugs..." fizzled out and both audiences and critics wrote it off for its weak storyline and direction.

Interacting with the media at Netflix web-series 'Selection Day' premiere on Tuesday here, Fatima said: "Yeah.. it hasn't done well. It is very heartbreaking.

"It is very sad because we all tried to make a good film but unfortunately, it didn't do well. People didn't like it so, I am feeling very bad for it."

ALSO READ: Disappointment wakes you up, says Katrina Kaif on 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Fatima is currently working on a project with Rajkummar Rao on Anurag Basu's directorial -- a sequel to "Life In A Metro", though she said: "I don't think it is called that."

The "Dangal"-famed actress is looking forward to "Selection Day" which is a story of two brothers and their father who wants his sons to pursue cricket as their career.

"I am really excited and looking forward to see it because I found the trailer really interesting. I am also happy that lot of Indian shows are being made for Netflix and we (actors) are getting more opportunities. Even writers, directors and technicians.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan takes full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan failure, apologises for failing to entertain

"Now, we have lot of options in terms of viewing and performing. So, I feel it's great that such show and series are out," she said.

Speaking about her debut in "Dangal" which revolved around wrestling, Fatima said: "I run away from playing sports. It was the requirement for my film (Dangal) therefore, I had to do it otherwise, sports and I don't get along really well."

