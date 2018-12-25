Kapil Sharma throws second reception in Mumbai for film fraternity

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath hosted their second reception for the actor-comedian's friends from the industry here on Monday evening. The bash, held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, was decked up with the newly-married couple's signature 'KG' logo.

While Kapil donned a classic black silk bandhgala jacket with resham thread embroidery, Ginni looked stunning in a shimmery lehenga featuring a blend of motif- birds of paradise and lotus blossoms.

The evening was attended by the bigwigs of the entertainment world as well as several sports stars. Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha, and Karan Johar marked their presence at the function.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan spoke to me about it: Sunil Grover on collaborating with Kapil Sharma again

Apart from them, Saina Nehwal, Annu Malik, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Raju Srivastava, Harbhajan Singh, Warina Hussain, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Neha Pendse, Manjari Phadnis, Johny Lever, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Kailash Kher, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, Bappil Lahiri, Guru Randhwa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal were spotted at the wedding reception.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to be first guest on Kapil Sharma's new show

Also present at the wedding was Kapil's friends from the television industry, including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Kapil tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ginni on December 12 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The two exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

The couple also had a Hindu wedding.