Kartik Aaryan all set to make 'Koffee With Karan' debut

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Treating his fans on the occasion of Christmas, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he will be making a debut on Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

The 28-year-old actor shared his look from the show on his Instagram account and teased his fans with the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone, Santa has a surprise for you, Something's brewing." The actor looked dapper donning a fancy jacket.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor will be accompanied by his co-star Kriti Sanon, KJo confirmed with his latest Instagram post which features him posing with the two actors for a stunning picture. He captioned the post as, "3K's in the Koffee house!!!! KRITI KARTIK AND KARAN!"

The two actors would be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's directorial 'Lukka Chuppi' which is all set to release on March 1, 2019. However, before coming together on the big screens, they will appear on the koffee couch.

Interestingly, this marks the debut of both the actors on the chat show. So it'll surely be interesting to see who will take home the Koffee hamper!

Apart from the duo, other celebs who appeared on the show for the first time include Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

In the upcoming episode of the chat show, the Koffee couch will be graced by the Kapoor siblings - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Meanwhile, the finale episode will have the two stunning ladies -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra brewing some koffee and giving out some fresh gossip.