Kriti Sanon to debut on 'Koffee With Karan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The sixth season of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' has seen a number of celebrities gracing the couch for the first time. Joining the long list now is none other than Kriti Sanon.

Sharing her excitement on "Finallyyyy" making her debut on the popular talk show, the 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor posted a picture from the sets on her Instagram story.

"Finallyyyy Koffee with Karan, Best Koffee Cup ever! @Karanjohar," she wrote.

Apart from her, other celebs who appeared on the show for the first time include Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

In the upcoming episode of the chat show, the Koffee couch will be graced by the Kapoor siblings - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Meanwhile, the finale episode will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.