What controversy over 'Thackeray'? asks CBFC of film being stalled

MUMBAI: There were widespread reports on Wednesday afternoon of "Thackeray" - the bio-pic of Balasaheb Thackeray - being censored hours before the trailer launch. The reports said the Central Board Of Film Certification(CBFC) asked for changes in the dialogues at the last minute, thereby nconveniencing the trailer launch .

However, CBFC RO Tushar Karmarkar in Mumbai says the changes were done without any dispute whatsoever.

"Some audio-modifications were suggested in Marathi trailer of film 'Thackeray'. These have been mutually agreed upon by the filmmaker and the CBFC," Karmarkar said.

"This is to get the facts straight and not create any controversy when there is none.Currently the trailers/promos of this film have been certified and the modifications have all been mutually agreed upon by the makers. The due certification process will be followed for the film as done for all films under the purview of the CBFC," Karmarkar added.

A source adds that the film won't face major hurdles when it comes up for censor certification.

"Balasaheb Thackeray was known to speak his mind on public forums. All his controversial remarks are available in the public domain. So what is the need for the CBFC to tamper with or modify statements that are already public knowledge?" asks the source close to the CBFC."