Home Entertainment Hindi

What controversy over 'Thackeray'? asks CBFC of film being stalled

CBFC RO Tushar Karmarkar in Mumbai says the changes were done without any dispute whatsoever.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray

A still from Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: There were widespread reports on Wednesday afternoon of "Thackeray" - the bio-pic of Balasaheb Thackeray - being censored hours before the trailer launch. The reports said the Central Board Of Film Certification(CBFC) asked for changes in the dialogues at the last minute, thereby nconveniencing the trailer launch .

However, CBFC RO Tushar Karmarkar in Mumbai says the changes were done without any dispute whatsoever.

"Some audio-modifications were suggested in Marathi trailer of film 'Thackeray'. These have been mutually agreed upon by the filmmaker and the CBFC," Karmarkar said.

ALSO READ: Sena worker says no other film will be allowed to release with 'Thackeray'

"This is to get the facts straight and not create any controversy when there is none.Currently the trailers/promos of this film have been certified and the modifications have all been mutually agreed upon by the makers. The due certification process will be followed for the film as done for all films under the purview of the CBFC," Karmarkar added.

ALSO EAD: 'Thackeray' undermines south Indians, is a propaganda film on Marathi bigot, says Actor Siddharth

A source adds that the film won't face major hurdles when it comes up for censor certification.

"Balasaheb Thackeray was known to speak his mind on public forums. All his controversial remarks are available in the public domain. So what is the need for the CBFC to tamper with or modify statements that are already public knowledge?" asks the source close to the CBFC."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thackeray Thackeray film Thackeray movie Balasaheb Thackeray Bal Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp