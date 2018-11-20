Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan to meet Uttar Pradesh farmers to pay off their loans amounting to over Rs 4 crore

Amitabh Bachchan will be taking care of 1,398 farmer loans from Uttar Pradesh amounting to over Rs 4.05 crore.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Maharashtra, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will pay off loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and will personally meet some of them to give them their bank letters.

He will arrange for 70 farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters, his spokesperson has said.

The superstar will be taking care of 1,398 farmer loans from Uttar Pradesh amounting to over Rs 4.05 crore.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians

Amitabh has done an 'OTS: One Time Settlement with Bank Of India' and cleared the farmer's loans with the bank. He has also invited 70 farmers to Mumbai by blocking an entire train compartment for their travel, to personally give them their bank letters on November 26.

The farmers will receive their bank letters by Big B at his office here.

When approached, his official spokesperson confirmed: "Yes, Mr Bachchan has cleared the loans of 1398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh. He had earlier paid off the loans of Maharashtra's farmers. And now he has done so for the debted farmers of UP. Around 70 farmers have been chosen to personally travel and receive the bank letters directly from Mr Bachchan in Mumbai, clearing their outstanding dues."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam convinced Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

Earlier this year, the "Paa" star, who is in Baroda to accept Sayaji Ratna Award, helped over 350 farmers by paying off their debts and also helped the families of around 44 martyrs of Maharashtra.

Amitabh and his wife Jaya handed over the amount to the farmers and army martyrs families privately in Mumbai a few months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh farmer UP farm loans Uttar Pradesh farm loans Uttar Pradesh Amitabh Bachchan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vivekanand Rama Rao

    This is all a sham for the coming elections. Why do they need a celebrity like Amitabh to disburse money. A bank official can do it. Amitabh is lowering his dignity by dancing to these politician's music.
    10 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp