Karan Johar says Twinkle Khanna is unique in so many ways

Karan Johar got the opportunity to work with Twinkle Khanna and her husband and star Akshay Kumar when he directed an ad film.

Published: 20th November 2018 01:48 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says working with his friend and actress-writer-producer Twinkle Khanna was "easy and comfortable".

Karan got the opportunity to work with Twinkle and her husband and star Akshay Kumar when he directed an ad film for Adani Wilmar's Fortune Biryani Classic Basmati Rice.

"Working with Twinkle was just as much fun as I always imagined it would be. She is unique in so many ways and brings such an amazing energy with her to set," Karan said in a statement.

"Collaborating with both Twinkle and Akshay on the same project was also super fun. Given that we have been friends for so many years, working together was very easy and comfortable. I think that translates into the ad as well and I can't wait to work with both of them again," he added.

