Home Entertainment Hindi

Feel happy whenever Kareena Kapoor calls me beautiful: Saif Ali Khan

Kareena is entering a new space with her new radio show titled 'What Women Want' while Saif is busy shooting for the second season of 'Sacred Games'.

Published: 23rd November 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Photo | Kareena Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen onscreen in "Baazaar", says that he feels very happy whenever his actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan calls him beautiful.

Saif was interacting with the media at the success party of "Baazaar" along with Chitrangada Singh, Abbas-Mustan, Nushrat Bharucha, Rohan Mehra, Nikhil Advani, Gauravv K Chawla, Milap Zaveri and Anannd Pandit here on Wednesday.

When asked about his reaction to the comments made by Kareena recently that both Saif and his daughter Sara from his former wife Amrita are a deadly combination of beauty and brains, he said, "I feel very happy whenever she calls me beautiful."

ALSO READ: People told me my career will end after marriage, says Kareena Kapoor

Reacting to the success of "Baazar", he said, "I am actually really happy as Anand ji (Pandit - Producer) called me and said he wanted to have a small core celebration for the team. The film is also a slightly different themed film as it's not the regular movie. It's about the stock market which was different kind of and a brave subject."

Sara Ali Khan is soon going to make her Hindi film debut with "Kedarnath". His little son Taimur Ali Khan has also wowed people with his adorable and cute looks.

Asked if the Pataudi trend is ruling the Internet, he said, "I don't know..I think the Pataudis are mainly to play cricket so, it would be Tagore trend if anything."

Kareena is entering a new space with her new radio show titled "What Women Want" while Saif is busy shooting for the second season of "Sacred Games" which will be aired on Netflix.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp