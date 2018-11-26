Home Entertainment Hindi

Ten years on, Bollywood remembers 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it's a day that can't be forgotten.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 03:43 PM

The day marks nine years since the Maximum City, Mumbai witnessed the deadly 26/11 attack, which claimed the lives of more than 166 people. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It has been ten years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

ALSO READ | President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to 26/11 victims

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film 'Uri', based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it's a day that can't be forgotten.

Here's how celebrities remembered the day via Twitter:

Abhishek Bachchan: Never forget! #26/11

Varun Dhawan: Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger. Mumbaikar. Jai Hind.

Kubbra Sait: Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) and this encapsulates the spirit of the city.

Arjun Kapoor: Remembering our heroes of 26/11. Everyone who helped each other through the tough time. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims.

Vishal Dadlani: 26/11. We will never forget. What has changed since, Mumbai? Are we any safer? We were promised Police Reforms, counter-terrorism training and modern equipment for a woefully understaffed and underpaid Mumbai Police Force. Seen any?

Aftab Shivdasani: Let's not forget the sacrifices of these brave sons of India.

26/11 26/11 Anniversary Mumbai terror attacks Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan Varun Dhawan

