Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out with their gang in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Just days before their wedding, the much-in-love couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out with their gang to kick-start the pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai.

The groom-to-be shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he can be seen posing alongside his lady love, brother Joe Jonas, his to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, among others. He captioned the post as "Mumbai nights."

Post that, the couple was also spotted at a restaurant in Juhu where they were again accompanied by Joe and Sophie, along with Parineeti and Alia Bhatt. PeeCee's brother Siddharth Chopra was also present at the dinner.

Nick's brother Joe Jonas and fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner reached Mumbai on Monday.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will marry in December in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.The two confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.

The bride-to-be received a special send-off from 'The Sky is Pink' team members, including director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, in the national capital last week, where she was shooting for the film.