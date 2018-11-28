Home Entertainment Hindi

Will start shooting for 'Baahubali' prequel in December: Rahul Bose

A part of the Baahubali franchise, the series is directed by Deva Katta and co-directed by Praveen Sataru.

Published: 28th November 2018 03:38 PM

Rahul Bose

Actor Rahul Bose (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Bose, who was last seen in "Vishwaroopam II", has said that he will start shooting for "Baahubali: Before the Beginning" in December.

He was interacting with media at the inauguration of an art show called 'Breaking Barriers' on Tuesday here.

Sporting a bearded look when Rahul was proded about it, he said: "I am doing a prequel to 'Baahubali' for Netflix. It is called as 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'.

"I have a big role in it. We will start shooting December beginning. My character has a bearded look, and I don't want to sport a fake beard for the next six months. I will have the same look."

"Baahubali: Before the Beginning" is a web series based on Anand Neelakantan's 2017 novel "The Rise of Sivagami", and is a Netflix Original from India.

A part of the Baahubali franchise, the series is directed by Deva Katta and co-directed by Praveen Sataru. It is produced jointly by S.S. Rajamouli and Arka Media Works.

It stars Rahul Bose, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

"Baahubali: Before the Beginning" is the third Netflix Original produced in India after the crime thriller "Sacred Games" and horror mini-series "Ghoul".

The first season consists of nine episodes and acts as a prequel to "Baahubali: The Beginning", following the journey of Sivagami's rise to power in the fictional Mahishmati kingdom.

