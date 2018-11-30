Home Entertainment Hindi

I am not the one to face the camera: Krishna Shroff

There were reports that Krishna is also going to join films and her Instagram pictures also tells the same story, but she says otherwise.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Shroff

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna (Photo | Krishna Shroff Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Krishna Shroff, the younger sister of actor Tiger Shroff, says acting is not something that intrigues her.

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, interacted with the media at the launch of MMA Matrix Gym along with her brother Tiger and mother here on Thursday.

Krishna has earlier worked as an assistant director in Tiger's "Munna Michael". After Tiger's entry into Hindi films, there were reports that Krishna is also going to join films and her Instagram pictures also tells the same story, but she says otherwise.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff feels 'Baaghi 2' is a tough act to follow up

"When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it's just me and them in my own little bubble," she said.

One needs to be passionate about doing something, believes Krishna.

"If I am not passionate about that one thing then, I won't give it my 100 per cent. I am a very competitive person, so if I know that I can't give my 100 per cent to something, then I am not going to be the best at it and that's when I just refuse to do it."

Asked if she follows Mixed Martial Arts in her regular life, she said: "I have been following the sport for many years but I just started practising recently. It has really empowered me. More than feeling confident about my physical capabilities, it really has helped with my mental strength and as a woman, it empowers you to feel that you have an upper hand to protect yourself anywhere in the world".

Krishna said that her brother Tiger is the biggest inspiration for her since childhood.

"I actually love working out with him. We both share the same passion about fitness. I find my motivation through him. He is one of my biggest inspirations since we were kids. I always strive to be as good as him. If you are living with him every day and you don't feel inspired and motivated then, there is something wrong with you."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Shroff Tiger Shroff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp