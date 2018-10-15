Who will replace Nana Patekar in Housefull 4?

By Online Desk

In the wake of the recent MeToo movement, the cast and crew of Housefull 4 are undergoing many changes. After Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment, he stepped down as the director of the movie and was replaced by writer Farhad Samji.

As Nana Patekar, who was to play the character 'Mukesh Kapoor' in the film, also stepped down after the pressure from the accusations of Tanushree Dutta. According to Pinkvilla, the makers are looking for a replacement for Patekar, and are considering Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor.

After alloting the replacement, about six days worth of shooting must be redone.

In September, Aashiq Banaya Apne actor and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta spoke out about an incident in 2008, where Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the set of Horn 'OK' Pleasss. The actor also demanded that he wanted to do an intimate dance step with her. When Tanushree walked out of the set, she received backlash from the media, and videos of her car being vandalised resurfaced on the internet.

After Tanushree's accusation and further progress of the MeToo movement, Akshay Kumar cancelled the film's shoot until further investigation of Patekar.

Sajid Khan was also accused of sexual harassment by actress Saloni Chopra and a journalist. Saloni wrote about the harassment in detail on social media.

The Housefull series is a comedy film series starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The fourth film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon. The series is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.