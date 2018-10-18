SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt chill in New York without Ranbir Kapoor

By Online Desk

New girlfriends Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt have been spending some quality time together in New York, as seen from various videos and photos posted by their fan clubs on social media.

Alia was among the few Bollywood celebrities present at Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year.

In a video clip that is now viral, Priyanka and Alia can be seen coming out of a building together, chatting and getting into a vehicle. They then cross another street and get into another building.

The fashionistas did not disappoint with their looks --- Priyanka is seen wearing jeans with a pretty turtleneck cropped sweater top, Alia is wearing pants with a long, elegant top and is carrying a cute purse.



Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt spotted hanging out together in New York. (Photo | @PrickFanClub/ Twitter)

Alia Bhatt's rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also in New York with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness in the US.

Rishi Kapoor and his family (except Riddhima) missed the funeral of Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died a couple of days after they left for the US. Alia Bhatt was spotted attending the funeral with 'Brahmastra' director and Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji along with Karan Johar.

Ranbir and Alia's pictures of shopping together in New York hit the internet recently, making their fans crazy.

Alia and Ranbir spotted shopping together in NYC. (Photo | Twitter)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are co-stars of 'Brahmastra'. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. Ranbir and Alia completed their Bulgaria schedule recently. The first part of the film is expected to release next year.

'Brahmastra' team in action: (L-R) Ayaan Mukherji, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter)

Priyanka, who arrived in New York last week, met Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl also joined them.

Priyanka with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Also seen (on right) are Sonali and her husband Goldie. (Photo | Twitter)

Sonali Bendre is undergoing treatment for cancer in the US.

Sonali Bendre (second from left, Priyanka Chopra and her soon-to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner in New York. (Photo | Twitter)

Meanwhile, according to reports, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are planning a grand Jodhpur wedding in November this year and a fancy wedding shower in New York for their celebrity friends.