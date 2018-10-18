SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt chill in New York without Ranbir Kapoor

The fashionistas did not disappoint with their looks --- Priyanka is seen wearing jeans with a pretty turtleneck cropped sweater top, Alia is wearing pants with a long, elegant top and is carrying a cute purse.
Alia Bhatt's rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also in New York with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness in the US.
Rishi Kapoor and his family (except Riddhima) missed the funeral of Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died a couple of days after they left for the US. Alia Bhatt was spotted attending the funeral with 'Brahmastra' director and Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji along with Karan Johar.
Ranbir and Alia's pictures of shopping together in New York hit the internet recently, making their fans crazy.