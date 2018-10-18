Singer Shweta Pandit calls out Anu Malik for 'asking for a kiss' when she was 15 years old

By Online Desk

Singer Shweta Pandit is the lastest to join long list of women in the Hindi film industry to name and shame their sexual harassers as part of the #MeToo movement. On her Twitter handle, she shared a detailed account of an incident when music composer Anu Malik allegedly made sexual advances towards her when she was 15 years old. Sona Mohapatra had called Malik out too.

The alleged incident took place back 2001 when she was called by Anu Malik's manager for an audition to his studio. She was asked to sit in a small cabin, where she sang the title song of Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega as a voice test for the composer. Post that, Shweta alleged that Anu Malik told her that he will give her a song with Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan who were at the time recording in the studio with Malik for Awara Pagal Deewana "...but first give me a kiss now".

Shweta says she was traumatised by the incident. Calling it the “worst experience of my life”, the singer said she was depressed for months after the incident and could not even bring it up with her parents.

She wrote along with her tweet: “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this,” she wrote in her tweet.

It has taken a lot in me to open up this wound again and speak up against this pedophile and sexual predator. It was the year 2000 when i was launched as a lead singer with #Mohabbatein (was the youngest singer back then in the Indian music industry) and was trying to get other good songs to follow up with the success of that soundtrack and the outstanding welcome it gave me in the music industry. I got a call from Anu Malik’s then manager (Mustafa) to come to #empirestudio in andheri sometime in mid 2001. I was thrilled like any singer would be. I used to admire his music and practice his songs for hours and look upto him back then! He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film Awara Pagal Deewana, when my mother and i walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there.

He asked me to sing something without any music as he wanted to hear my voice. I remember i sang the title song of har dil jo pyar karega as a voice test for this man. I sang it well so he said, “ill give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now” He then smiled, what id recall the most evil grin ive seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15years old then, still in school. Can anyone even imagine what it felt that moment? It felt like someone had just stabbed me in my stomach. I referred to this man as “Anu uncle”, he knew my entire family for decades and knew us as a respected gharana of musicians for generations who have given our entire lives dedicated to music for 4 generations.

He addressed my father as “Mandheer bhai”. And he does this to his bhai’s daughter? He has 2 young daughters of his own and thats how he treated a 15 year old minor girl. It was the worst experience of my life and i could never speak about it even to my parents. I could never ask any help to heal but was depressed for months. I cried endlessly after this incident and it affected my psyche as a young girl, so much that i could have left the industry but i re-thought and fought with my will-power that why should i leave my greatest passion for a pedophile like him but i still kept struggling for years to bury this inside me. I am sure many singers have been exploited by him as he is a known name for doing this to singers. Id urge those singers/women to share their stories too.

Sona Mohapatra thanks Shweta Pandit

A week ago, singer Sona Mohapatra had also called Malik out. Mohapatra thanked Pandit for speaking up: “Sending you love, big healing and strength @ShwetaPandit7. That #AnuMalik did this to you as a child is something #India has to make note of. Thank you so much for being brave and bringing this out in the open. I know how difficult that is and the pressure to let ‘bygones be bygones’.

“That so many people trolled me for my #AnuMalik #TimesUp story scoffing because they think calling me ‘Maal’ or calling up at odd hours doesn’t constitute as sexual harassment. Please note, you don’t know Sh*t. Predators do much worse when they get a chance because of people like you,” she wrote on Twitter.

When contacted, Malik said, “I don’t know her.I have never worked with her also.She’s just dragging my name into this.I have not even met her.”Really Anu’ji?Never met me?Called me at strange hours?What about Suman Shridhar?Didn’t harass her endlessly?She had to leave the country. https://t.co/ch7XzjlXM9 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 10, 2018

Malik's lawyer slams Pandit

When contacted for a response Malik told PTI, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.”

"The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo Movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," Malik's lawyer Zulfiquar Memon told IANS.