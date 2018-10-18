Home Entertainment Hindi

Singer Shweta Pandit calls out Anu Malik for 'asking for a kiss' when she was 15 years old

On her Twitter handle, she shared a detailed account of an incident when music composer Anu Malik allegedly made sexual advances towards her when she was 15 years old.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

anumalik-shwetapandit

Singer Shweta Pandit; music composer Anu Malik (Photos | File)

By Online Desk

Singer Shweta Pandit is the lastest to join long list of women in the Hindi film industry to name and shame their sexual harassers as part of the #MeToo movement. On her Twitter handle, she shared a detailed account of an incident when music composer Anu Malik allegedly made sexual advances towards her when she was 15 years old. Sona Mohapatra had called Malik out too.

The alleged incident took place back 2001 when she was called by Anu Malik's manager for an audition to his studio. She was asked to sit in a small cabin, where she sang the title song of Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega as a voice test for the composer. Post that, Shweta alleged that Anu Malik told her that he will give her a song with Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan who were at the time recording in the studio with Malik for Awara Pagal Deewana "...but first give me a kiss now". 

Shweta says she was traumatised by the incident. Calling it the “worst experience of my life”, the singer said she was depressed for months after the incident and could not even bring it up with her parents.

She wrote along with her tweet: “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this,” she wrote in her tweet.

Read her full note here:

It has taken a lot in me to open up this wound again and speak up against this pedophile and sexual predator. It was the year 2000 when i was launched as a lead singer with #Mohabbatein (was the youngest singer back then in the Indian music industry) and was trying to get other good songs to follow up with the success of that soundtrack and the outstanding welcome it gave me in the music industry. I got a call from Anu Malik’s then manager (Mustafa) to come to #empirestudio in andheri sometime in mid 2001. I was thrilled like any singer would be. I used to admire his music and practice his songs for hours and look upto him back then! He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film Awara Pagal Deewana, when my mother and i walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there.

He asked me to sing something without any music as he wanted to hear my voice. I remember i sang the title song of har dil jo pyar karega as a voice test for this man. I sang it well so he said, “ill give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now” He then smiled, what id recall the most evil grin ive seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15years old then, still in school. Can anyone even imagine what it felt that moment? It felt like someone had just stabbed me in my stomach. I referred to this man as “Anu uncle”, he knew my entire family for decades and knew us as a respected gharana of musicians for generations who have given our entire lives dedicated to music for 4 generations.

He addressed my father as “Mandheer bhai”. And he does this to his bhai’s daughter? He has 2 young daughters of his own and thats how he treated a 15 year old minor girl. It was the worst experience of my life and i could never speak about it even to my parents. I could never ask any help to heal but was depressed for months. I cried endlessly after this incident and it affected my psyche as a young girl, so much that i could have left the industry but i re-thought and fought with my will-power that why should i leave my greatest passion for a pedophile like him but i still kept struggling for years to bury this inside me. I am sure many singers have been exploited by him as he is a known name for doing this to singers. Id urge those singers/women to share their stories too.

READ HERE | 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actor Parvathy reveals the downside of #MeToo in Mollywood

Sona Mohapatra thanks Shweta Pandit

A week ago, singer Sona Mohapatra had also called Malik out. Mohapatra thanked Pandit for speaking up: “Sending you love, big healing and strength @ShwetaPandit7. That #AnuMalik did this to you as a child is something #India has to make note of. Thank you so much for being brave and bringing this out in the open. I know how difficult that is and the pressure to let ‘bygones be bygones’.

READ HERE | Sona Mohapatra claims Kailash Kher sexually harassed her 

“That so many people trolled me for my #AnuMalik #TimesUp story scoffing because they think calling me ‘Maal’ or calling up at odd hours doesn’t constitute as sexual harassment. Please note, you don’t know Sh*t. Predators do much worse when they get a chance because of people like you,” she wrote on Twitter.

Malik's lawyer slams Pandit

When contacted for a response Malik told PTI, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.”

"The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo Movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," Malik's lawyer Zulfiquar Memon told IANS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anu Malik Shweta Pandit Sona Mohapatra metoo sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp