Ranveer Singh preps with Kapil Dev for '83'

DHARAMSALA: Actor Ranveer Singh is in the process of "becoming the hurricane" under the training of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev for the upcoming film "'83", a Bollywood entertainer on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

On Saturday, Ranveer tweeted a photograph of himself along with Kapil in Dharamsala. Sporting the Indian cricket team's blue jersey, the two can be seen talking to each other in the image. The cricketer seems to be giving some tips to the "Gully Boy" actor.

Ranveer captioned the image: "Becoming the Hurricane. Kapil Dev. Legend. Journey begins... '83'."

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "83" is being directed by Kabir Khan, and will see Ranveer playing Kapil.

"'83" follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Apart from Ranveer, the cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil. The film's shoot begins in May.