Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh preps with Kapil Dev for '83'

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, '83' is being directed by Kabir Khan, and will see Ranveer playing Kapil.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranveer Singh

Hollywood actor Ranveer Singh with cricketer Kapil Dev (Photo | Ranveer Singh Instagram)

By IANS

DHARAMSALA: Actor Ranveer Singh is in the process of "becoming the hurricane" under the training of iconic cricketer Kapil Dev for the upcoming film "'83", a Bollywood entertainer on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

On Saturday, Ranveer tweeted a photograph of himself along with Kapil in Dharamsala. Sporting the Indian cricket team's blue jersey, the two can be seen talking to each other in the image. The cricketer seems to be giving some tips to the "Gully Boy" actor.

ALSO READ: 'Sacred Games' actor Jatin Sarna prepping for '83'

Ranveer captioned the image: "Becoming the Hurricane. Kapil Dev. Legend. Journey begins... '83'."

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "83" is being directed by Kabir Khan, and will see Ranveer playing Kapil.

ALSO READ: I have started my practice sessions to play role of Kris Srikkanth, says Jiiva

"'83" follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Apart from Ranveer, the cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil. The film's shoot begins in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Dev Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp